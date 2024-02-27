Nottinghamshire CBBC actor sentenced for downloading ‘sickening’ child porn images

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Frogson, now 21, was arrested in January last year and admitted three counts of making indecent photographs of children, and possessing three prohibited images of children, at Nottingham Magistrates Court in September.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he downloaded 165 category A images, 88 category B images and 592 category C, where A is the most serious, between December 2019 and his arrest.

Analysis of his devices proved he had been searching for the images and he made no comment when he was interviewed by the police.

Daniel Frogson promoting His Dark Materials in 2019 (Getty Images)

Lauren Manuel, mitigating, said Frogson, of previous good character, received a BAFTA nomination for his role in “Joe All Alone,” a hard-hitting drama about a teenager abandoned by his parents.

He also had a leading role in His Dark Materials, The Devil Outside – which was filmed in Hucknall, Papplewick and Thoresby – and the Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry.

She said he had lived with his grandparents since he was 14 and was only 17 when the offending started. He now lives with a different set of grandparents.

“He had no parental support at a crucial time in his life,” Ms Manuel said. "He is a vulnerable young man. He will suffer more than most in a custodial environment.

“He’s upset at the impact this will have on his future career but realises this is part of his punishment. He has shown he can stay out of trouble and rehabilitate himself.”

On Tuesday Judge Steven Coupland told Frogson the 848 still images he possessed were “sickening.”

"Each of those images represents a real child being abused for the pleasure of someone like you. You denied having a sexual interest in children.

"I don’t accept that. The number of images and the search terms you used demonstrate you do have a sexual interest in children.

“The probation report describes your fear, embarrassment and shame at talking about these offences. Good. You should be embarrassed you should be ashamed.”

He sentenced Frogson, of Malthouse Close, to eight months, suspended for two years, with a 43-session programme and 15 rehabilitation days.

He was placed on the sex offenders register for ten years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.