Officers attended the property after receiving reports of drug activity in the area.

A haul of about 530 cannabis plants was discovered following a sweep of the house on December 28, at about 8.40am.

The drugs – valued at about £525,000 – were found growing in seven rooms across the house, with electricity dangerously bypassed to power the grow.

Cannabis found in seven rooms during a house raid in Upton.

All the illicit plants were seized and will now be destroyed following the warrant, which was led by the Newark and Sherwood Operation Reacher team.

Officers from the drug support team also assisted to help make the Upton property safe and dismantle the plants.

PC Al Johnson, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Newark & Sherwood Operation Reacher team, said: “Unfortunately, there is a common misconception that cannabis cultivation is a victimless crime that doesn’t harm anyone, but this just isn’t true.

“Organised crime groups are often behind established grows, which bring with them links to violent crime and wider criminality.

“These groups trade in human misery and often exploit vulnerable people to do the dangerous roles they don’t want to do as part of these operations.

“Added to that, as was seen in this case, the dangerous way electricity is bypassed to power these grows is a big fire hazard that can put people in surrounding homes at risk too.