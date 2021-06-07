Nottinghamshire and Lincs police search for five men after home assault

Armed police and a helicopter were seen in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, close to Retford, this morning (Sunday, June 6).

Both Nottinghamshire Police and Lincolnshire Police are involved in the investigation and search.

Police in Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire are involved in the search

In a statement, they said: "Lincs Police received a report of an incident in Blyton this morning at about 10.30 hours where a man was assaulted inside a house, 5 suspects were seen to drive off in a silver coloured Ford Mondeo vehicle, which had some damage caused to the windows during the incident and some weapons were dropped at the scene.

"At this stage the victim is recovering and any information that would help police identify those involved is requested.

"Lincs and Notts Police along with the helicopter have been looking for the suspects, but they are yet to be located.