After being spotted by a member of the public, police were quickly on scene at the canal near to Wilford Road, but sadly the man was pronounced dead shortly after 8am on Saturday, October 15.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of his death which is currently being treated as unexplained.

Detective Inspector Kayne Rukas, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our investigation is continuing but we are appealing for anyone who was on the canal tow path who may have seen the man between Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15 to please get in touch.

Police are appealing for information after a man's body was found in a Nottingham city centre canal

“The man is described as white, in his 60s, with a bushy grey beard and was wearing all black clothing.

“While we are not suggesting at this stage that the man’s death was suspicious, we do need to do everything we can to find out what may have led to his death.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time and our officers will continue to support them.

“I would ask anyone with any information, who may have seen something or has any CCTV footage in the area to get in touch with us as any information, no matter how small, could greatly help us with our inquiries.”

Advertisement