North Notts man threatened partner with a knife

A North Notts man who threatened his partner with a knife and then hit her with a saucepan was later found by the police with injuries from self-harming, a court heard.

Brandon Williams locked the doors of his Doncaster Road home, in Langold, and began damaging property, on April 10.

He wielded a knife and shouted: "If you don't f*** off I will do it", said prosecutor Gurdial Singh, at Nottingham Crown Court, on Thursday.

"At that point she believed he was going to stab her."

Williams threw down the knife and hit her on the thigh with a saucepan, which was bent by the force of the impact.

He picked up the knife and left the property, and was still in possession of it when police found him a short time later.

"He said he took the knife to harm himself and he was found with marks consistent with self-harm," said Mr Singh.

Williams told police he had acted in self-defence after he had been hit with a frying pan.

The court heard the complainant had since retracted her statement and Williams had no previous convictions.

Judge Stuart Rafferty QC told him: "Sometimes people begin relationships far too soon. You're 19 years old for heavens' sake and you're already a father.

"With the benefit of hindsight it would have done you a lot of good to wait until you're in your mid-twenties, if not older.

"Sometimes childhood sweethearts succeed, sometimes they don't. You aren't helped, and haven't been helped, by doubts about yourself. You have to accept your relationship is over.

"You are doing well, you're well thought of. If you would give yourself a chance, you have real prospects for the future.

"Don't let the bastards grind you down, because that's how life is. You take that onboard and I don't want to see you again."

Williams, 19, now of Oxford Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick, admitted battery and possession of a blade, on May 16.

On Thursday, June 13, he received a two year community order, with the building better relationships proogramme, and up to 25 rehabilitation days.

