'No further action' after police probe alleged electoral fraud in Clowne

No further action will be taken over an allegation of electoral fraud in a Derbyshire village.

Clowne Parish Council held an election for a councillor to represent the Clowne North ward on June 21 last year.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said this week: "An allegation of electoral fraud was reported to us regarding the parish council election in Clowne on June 21, 2018.

"Officers conducted an investigation into the allegations and passed a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

"Following advice from the CPS no further action was taken."

The CPS declined to comment further when approached by the Derbyshire Times.