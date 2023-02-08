Nightmare tenant who promised 'havoc over Christmas’ evicted by Bassetlaw council

Aaron Jackson agreed not to cause alarm or distress to his neighbours in the flats on Exchange Street when he signed an acceptable behaviour contract on September 20 last year.

He also pledged not to give his keys or fob to other people, admit visitors after 10pm, or host any drug users or individuals banned from the town centre.

But by September 23 the agreement had been broken and within two weeks police had arrested 'numerous' people on warrants and bail breaches at the address.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Stella Bacon, for Bassetlaw District Council, said: "It's a very onerous order as he will be left homeless.

"But we felt we had no alternative due to the impact he is having on the local community and the local authorities."

She said two witnesses gave evidence about his behaviour on the condition they remained anonymous for fear of reprisals.

Anti-social behaviour officer Terry Croden told the court: "We have offered him alternative accommodation which he has refused. He told me in no uncertain terms where to go.”

"He told me he would cause as much havoc as possible over Christmas."

On Tuesday, magistrates in Mansfield approved the council's application for a closure order under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

