Seven existing CCTV cameras in the town have been upgraded with high-definition infra-red replacements in areas where women have identified feeling at increased risk of crime.

A further five upgrades are on the way.

The cameras, which deliver improved reliability and image clarity, have been funded by a multiagency partnership led by Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Caroline Henry.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry

Working in partnership with Bassetlaw District Council, Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire County Council, PCC Henry successfully secured £550k from the Home Office's Safer Streets Fund, to help the Government reduce violence against women and girls and increase their safety.

In addition to the upgrades, 15 new CCTV cameras will be added to Worksop District Council's network in the New Year, bringing the total number funded through the project to 27.

Worksop will also see up to 200 upgraded streetlights and three new ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras which help police detect criminals using the road networks to commit their crimes - as part of the investment.

CCTV upgrades have already been completed in the following locations in Worksop:

- Castle Street

- Bridge Street

- Potter Street

- Retford Road

- One Stop, Kilton Hill

- Edinburgh Road Shops

- Potter Street near old police station

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry said: "These new cameras are there to protect everybody, particularly women and girls who walk in these areas and are worried about becoming a victim of crime.

"Investing money into top quality, high-definition cameras is important for a number of reasons. We want to reassure people and reduce their fear of crime.

"We want to deter criminals from committing acts of violence and harassment against women and the public at large and we want to ensure that when they do, we have indisputable evidence to prosecute them.

"Our partners are working hard on the ground to get these cameras in place at the earliest opportunity.

"We all share a commitment to make Worksop as safe as possible and this funding will make a huge difference to our efforts."

Deputy leader of Bassetlaw District Council, councillor Jo White said: "Women have told us they want to see more CCTV cameras and coverage and I am pleased that the upgrade works are well underway. These cameras will improve the coverage of our CCTV system.

"We have to be clear though, whilst I welcome the investment in CCTV upgrades, new cameras and new lighting, this is only one part of the solution.

"For women and girls to feel safe on our streets, it's really important that we also identify and challenge those behaviours that make women and girls feel unsafe."

The 4k capable HD infrared cameras use infrared LED lighting to capture detailed information - even in areas where there is little or no light.

Inspector Neil Bellamy, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: "The Safer Streets programme is all about designing out crime - making things as difficult as possible for criminals by taking away their opportunities to commit and get away with offences.

"Improved CCTV networks will play a significant role in this work - acting not only as an effective deterrent, but also as a very powerful investigative tool that will help us bring offenders to justice faster. Taken together with other planned local improvements to street lighting, these measures really are helping to keep people safer."