New scam alert over fake texts and emails designed to steal your cash

People are being warned about reports of fake texts and emails purporting to be from TV Licensing.

Action Fraud said it has received more than 5,000 reports about the scam.

The messages contain links to genuine-looking websites that are designed to steal personal and financial information.

A spokesperson for Action Fraud said: "Always question unsolicited requests for your personal or financial information in case it’s a scam. Never automatically click on a link in an unexpected email or text."

For more information about how to stay safe online, visit cyberaware.gov.uk