Lee, 44, has been missing since Sunday, October 31 from the Thurcroft area of Rotherham.

Lee has not been in touch with his family since he went missing, which is out of character for such a length of time, and officers are becoming “increasingly concerned for his welfare”.

He is believed to have been sighted on the bridge across the M18 from Thurcroft at around 10.30am on Tuesday, December 14.

44-year-old Lee went missing on October 31 from the Thurcroft area of Rotherham.

Officers believe he may then have got the 19A bus, going towards Rotherham Town centre.

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, of a slim build, with short brown hair and has a number of tattoos.

He was last known to be wearing blue jeans, a grey thick hoodie and white Lacoste trainers.

Officers are appealing to anyone who has seen Lee or may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area to get in touch.

Have you seen Lee?