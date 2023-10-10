News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory

NEW FIGURES - REVEALED: The 9 worst Worksop streets for violent and sexual offences - is yours on the list?

Here are the 9 streets in Worksop where the highest number of violent and sexual crimes were reported to the police in July 2023.
By Kate Mason
Published 10th Oct 2023, 15:56 BST

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for July 2023.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location. Police forces across the country put violent and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

These crimes include offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

The areas with the highest number of reported violent and sexual offences

1. Screenshot 2023-10-10 15.46.12.jpg

The areas with the highest number of reported violent and sexual offences Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
8 reports of violent and sexual crimes in Worksop in July 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near High Hoe Road

2. High Hoe Road, Worksop

8 reports of violent and sexual crimes in Worksop in July 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near High Hoe Road Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales
10 reports of violent and sexual crimes in Worksop in July 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Radford Street

3. Radford Street, Worksop

10 reports of violent and sexual crimes in Worksop in July 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Radford Street Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
2 reports of violent and sexual crimes in Worksop in July 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near The Canch, on Priorswell Road.

4. The Canch, Worksop

2 reports of violent and sexual crimes in Worksop in July 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near The Canch, on Priorswell Road. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page