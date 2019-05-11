New episode of Cops UK: Bodycam Squad will follow Notts police officer during her first ever arrest

The latest episode of a documentary series following Nottinghamshire Police follows a new recruit to the force during her first ever arrest.

Cops UK: Bodycam Squad has been focusing on Nottinghamshire Police and their work tackling crime in the county, with two episodes already airing of the series.

The third episode will follow PC Laura Sunderland as she makes her first arrest since joining Nottinghamshire Police, which occured on her "second or third day" when she was "thrown in the deep end".

Reliving the arrest, PC Sunderland said: "I got out of the car and the suspect was stood right in front of me.

"He was much taller than me and I had a tricky time getting the handcuffs on him due to his size. He was so big he needed two pairs putting on him as I arrested him on suspicion of commercial burglary.

"It was only my second or third day on response so I think I was thrown in at the deep end by having a camera crew present as well as learning the ropes of being a response officer!"

The episode will also feature Broxtowe officers PCs Keith Parkes, Joe Tennyson, Steve Hodgman and Paul Cresswell who go out looking for a wanted suspect and end up arresting two men who were both subsequently convicted.

PC James Gill and Sgt Andy Coles tackle an uncooperative offender in Arnold, securing his arrest, PC Gill and PC Rich Elliott arrest a man after being called to a disturbance in Gedling and PC Tennyson has to resort to climbing through a window to gain access to a property as officers search for a wanted suspect.

Finally PCs Parkes, Sunderland and Tennyson track down another wanted man at a house in Bilborough and arrest him.

The episode airs at 9pm on UKTV channel 'Really' (on Sky 142 or Freeview 17).

If you have missed the first two episodes, you can catch up on UKTV On Demand.