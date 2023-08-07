New CCTV Refuge Points installed in Worksop in a bid to crackdown on crime

Funded by the Nottinghamshire Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and its Safer Streets Fund, the refuge points work by connecting the person in need of assistance with Bassetlaw District Council’s CCTV Control Room Operatives, who can contact the emergency services where necessary.

The latest refuge points are located on Bridge Street, Victoria Square and The Canch – identified as hot spots for anti-social behaviour.

It is hoped that the introduction of these additional cameras will act as a deterrent and an increase a sense of safety for people visiting the town centre and the Canch.

Councillor Lynne Schuller - Canch CCTV Refuge Point

Councillor Lynne Schuller, Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “I am really pleased to have this initiative available within our district, enabling people to feel safer within our streets. Alongside a range of projects we are actively prioritising community safety.”

The Refuge Points were installed following feedback from residents. These areas were also identified as hot spots for anti-social behaviour in data from the council and Nottinghamshire Police.

There are now a total of nine refuge points within Bassetlaw.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry said the additional Refuge Point cameras are a game changer for tackling crime and anti-social behaviour in Bassetlaw.

“It’s brilliant to hear that residents are already benefitting from the extended security offered by the Refuge Point cameras across Bassetlaw, made possible by Safer Streets,” she said.

“These devices are simple to use yet offer people a direct connection with the control room staff who can ensure help is on it’s way to you sooner.

“There’s nothing worse than feeling unsafe when out and about, and this is something that we are dedicated to tackling through the Safer Streets programme in Bassetlaw and across the county.”