New CCTV camera to help crack down on Worksop antisocial car cruisers

A new high-definition CCTV camera is up and running as part of ongoing efforts to prevent antisocial car cruisers causing misery for local residents by racing along a stretch of the A57 at Worksop.

The 4G camera, which has a high zoom function capability, will enable police to access live footage and capture evidence of offences being committed, making it easier to prosecute drivers who flout the law.

The device, which has been provided by Bassetlaw District Council to support the police, has been installed as an added measure to prevent and reduce antisocial behaviour in the area which has been a persistent cause of concern for local residents.

Worksop sergeant Mark Talbot, of the Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing team, said: “This new camera is another powerful weapon we can use to help identify and take action against offenders who use this road as a racetrack, as well as deterring crime and protecting residents from harm.

“Road safety issues are a real concern for our community, particularly around the A57 area.

“The consequences of dangerous driving can be extremely serious and we will continue to target those who drive dangerously on our roads, risking the public’s safety as well as their own.

“We are taking this issue seriously as one of our priorities and continue to use every tactic at our disposal to combat antisocial car cruising.

“Those who commit offences and continue to blight the lives of local residents will be robustly dealt with.”

Image by Nottinghamshire Police.

Other ongoing work to tackle antisocial car cruising has included increased targeted patrols and enforcement, with officers handing out Section 59 notices where the antisocial use of vehicles has caused alarm, distress or annoyance.

These formal warnings come with Police National Computer (PNC) markers being placed on vehicles and individuals, meaning any similar behaviour in the next 12 months can result in prosecution and vehicles being seized.

Repeat offenders risk getting their cars seized and crushed.

Councillor Lynne Schuller, cabinet member for health and wellbeing at Bassetlaw District Council said: “We are actively exploring ways to improve the health of our communities.

“Reducing the negative impact on residents' lives whilst improving road safety will help us to succeed in this goal.

"I am pleased to see this action taken, working in partnership with Nottinghamshire Police and supporting its continued efforts to deal with this antisocial behaviour.

"The camera will be a valuable tool in enabling the police to take enforcement action.”

As well as in Worksop, antisocial car cruising is now being tackled across the whole Nottinghamshire Police force area through an ongoing force-wide problem management plan.

Hotspot mapping has been used to highlight issues right across the county as part of the plan, the key aims of which include reducing the number of car meets, educating drivers, and preventing the issue from being moved to neighbouring areas.

The operation, which involves neighbourhood policing teams and partner agencies working together to tackle the problem, is being driven forward by the force’s Prevention Hub – a collaboration between force departments responsible for developing strategies to prevent crime and disorder throughout the city and county.