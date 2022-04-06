'Nervous' Bassetlaw drink driver fled after crashing into an angry owner's wall

William Hibbard lost control as he drove over the bridge on Main Street, Hayton, at 8.15am, on March 19, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

A test revealed he had 50 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Hibbard, aged 20, told police he drank three or four pints and some spirits in Leeds with his partner, before catching the train back to Doncaster.

Main Street, Hayton.

He was travelling back to Retford at 30-40mph when the accident happened, Mr Conboy said.

"He left the scene because the owner of the wall was hurling abuse at him."

Pars Samrai, mitigating, said Hibbard, who has no previous convictions or cautions, slept before driving and believed he was fine to drive.

“Had the reading been much higher you would raise your eyebrows at his explanation,” he said.

“He was in shock. The gentleman was understandably annoyed and used some choice language and that scared this young man. He cooperated fully with the police and did everything he was supposed to do.”

Mr Samrai said Hibbard lost his traffic management job – putting out cones on motorways to protect road workers – as a result.

Hibbard, of Wharncliffe Road, Retford, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.