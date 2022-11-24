Woodsetts Neighbourhood Watch began to fundraise following a spate of burglaries this time last year – mostly affecting elderly residents.

Jill Holden, Woodsetts Neighbourhood Watch chairman, said: “It was quite concerning for the people in the village, because they were nipping out to the shops and coming back and finding their house had been burgled.

Advertisement

“We decided to fundraise for CCTV cameras. We thought that would at least make people feel better.”

Nine CCTV cameras are being installed in Woodsetts.

“We did a leaflet drop around the village and then people were just giving and giving and giving.

“We knew we’ve got something going on, that was what people wanted.”

Advertisement

The Neighbourhood Watch group set up an online crowdfunder last May, and had a donation box in the local post office, which raised the total.

Anston and Woodsetts Parish Council contributed £4,000, and the remaining £1,250 was funded through the Anston and Woodsetts councillors’ ward capital fund.

Advertisement

Coun Tim Baum-Dixon, Rotherham Council Conservative member for Anston & Woodsetts, said “This is a great project which will give piece of mind to Woodsetts residents and help them feel safe.

Advertisement

“Better still, this is a project which has come from and been led by the local community, Jill and the rest of the neighbourhood watch team have done a fantastic job.

“We are delighted to be able to fund the final amount needed to get this project going.”

Advertisement