Nearly 100 cannabis plants found in Worksop house after blaze

Officers are appealing for information after around 90 cannabis plants were discovered following a house fire in Worksop.

An electrical fault is believed to have started the blaze in a loft of the house in Anston Avenue at around 1.40pm Monday 1 July.

READ THIS: Nottinghamshire police appeal to trace wanted man



The electricity is also believed to have been by-passed.

Traps had also been set in the property including a false floor and a knife trap.

PC Joshua Ashton, who is leading the investigation, said: "Although thankfully no one was hurt, this incident highlights the potential dangers of cannabis cultivation to neighbouring properties and in this case to any unsuspecting person who may have entered the property and been hurt on the traps.

"Officers have been making house-to-house enquiries as part of the investigation but we are appealing for anyone who has seen anything suspicious at the property to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 420 of July 1, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."