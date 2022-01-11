Brian Worthy, aged 73, was seen “peeking” at his victim over a fence bordering the Tesco garage forecourt in Clowne while “bobbing up and down” moments before he flashed his privates.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard how, as the female driver exited the fuel station in her car, she saw Worthy at the junction in the dressing gown with bare legs, socks and shoes.

Prosecutor Angela Hadfield said: “He then walked into the bus stop below the junction and as they locked eyes he pulled his dressing gown apart.

“He was completely naked apart from socks and shoes and showed no expression - he then walked away and ran down an alley.”

However the court heard Worth had exposed his genitals to another woman at the same Tesco store just three days previous to last year’s November 20 offence.

Ms said: “Two people were talking outside Tesco and as one of them looked up the road she saw the defendant 20 metres away stood with a vacant expression with his non-erect penis hanging off the front of his trousers.”

Police caught up with Worthy after he was identified using CCTV footage.

The court heard Worthy had a previous conviction for “not dissimilar offences”.

However District Judge Andrew Davison noted that at the time of the offences Parkinson’s patient Worthy had been taking medication which may have influenced his behaviour.

He said: “One of the drugs he takes can have the impact of raising his sexuality.”

Georgia Collins, Worthy’s solicitor, told the judge: “He is diagnosed with Parkinson’s and has been taking medication for several years - it has been altered as a result of these offences.

“One of these offences took place in the middle of the night while out in his dressing gown - you may find that odd.”

Worthy, of Mill Street, Clowne, admitted two counts of exposure.