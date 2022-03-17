Multiple arrests in Worksop after suspicious car stopped

Police were called to reports that a car was acting suspiciously and that three men with their faces covered had got out and walked down Halifax Drive, Worksop.

The driver had waited in the car, and a short while later, officers saw the vehicle with all the passengers moving onto Alexander Drive, Worksop.

The car was very quickly stopped by officers just before 10.50pm on Wednesday, March 16.

Five people were arrested on Alexander Drive, Worksop on Wednesday night, March 16.

Following a search, officers recovered a balaclava, a pair of gloves, a mobile phone, a hammer, drill, a box of drill bits and number plates.

Four men, aged 22, 23, 23 and 33, and a woman, aged 22, were arrested on suspicion of going equipped to commit theft.

Detective Sergeant Andrea Brown, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to quick action by officers on a report of suspicious behaviour, they were able to stop the car and the people inside and make enquiries.

“After finding a range of items, officers became suspicious of the potential for thefts to be committed and acted very robustly in bringing the five people into custody to be questioned about this.

“We believe the vehicle had come from, and was headed back to, the South Yorkshire area and enquiries are ongoing into the number plates found to determine information about any stolen vehicles.”

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “Information and suspicions that the public have, no matter how small, is incredibly important and we would encourage the community to continue keeping us informed if they see any such suspicious activity.

“Thanks to a member of the public getting in touch, officers were able to investigate and potentially stop theft activity in its tracks.

“The occupants are believed to be linked to neighbouring areas and cross-border crime is something we work tirelessly with other forces and our partners to gather information on and tackle.