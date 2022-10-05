More than 10,000 uninsured vehicles seized in Nottinghamshire

The statistics come as a leading motoring body tells drivers "don't take the risk" by dodging car insurance before hitting the road.

Figures obtained by the AA drivers' association show 11,667 uninsured cars have been seized by Nottinghamshire Police since the start of 2018 – including at least 1,516 so far this year.

Across the UK, more than half a million motors have been impounded for not having proper insurance over this timeframe.

In 2021, 2,467 vehicles were seized by police in Nottinghamshire – equating to four seizures for every 1,000 licensed vehicles in the area as of the end of 2021.

Many forces now use automatic number plate recognition to check whether cars are road-legal, which can instantly tell officers whether cars have insurance and an up-to-date MOT.

Gus Park, AA Insurance Services managing director, said: “Every driver is worried about being involved in a collision, but worse still is the other party being uninsured.

“Sadly, we know that when times are hard some people try to cut their costs and one area people are tempted to chance it, is cutting out their motor insurance.

“However, these figures show forces across the country are on the lookout and will take an uninsured car away.”

The largest force in the UK, the Met Police, confiscated the most vehicles over this period – 62,900 – while the West Midlands and West Yorkshire police forces followed with 44,056 and 33,829 respectively.

Despite successive coronavirus lockdowns, 2020 saw the most cars seized in Nottinghamshire and across the country – nearly 130,000 were taken off UK roads, including 3,156 in the area.

Mr Park said drivers should be wary of the penalties for not having insurance.

He said: “Not only is there the chance of having your car seized, but the criminal and financial hardship is not worth the gamble.”