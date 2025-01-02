More reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw district
Matthew Walters, 43, of Kent Close, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 128 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Sentence: 8 weeks suspended for 12 months, with 6 months alcohol treatment. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Disqualification period: 30 months, disqualification reduction period: 30 weeks.
Kirk Jones, 48, of Church Street, Langold, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 74 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Sentence: 8 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 6 months alcohol treatment. Fine: 346. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £148. Disqualification period: 19 months, disqualification reduction period: 19 weeks.
Iliuta Buruiana, 35, of Kilton Road, Worksop, admitted: drive without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified. Sentence: 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualification: 6 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Deborah Wheatley, 57, of Springwell Lane, Doncaster, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 90 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Fine: £200. Surcharge: £80. Costs: £85. Disqualification: 23 months; disqualification reduction: 23 weeks.
Nathan Hazard, 38, of Tranker Lane, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, drive without third party insurance and whilst disqualified. Sentence: 12 month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work. Disqualification: 2 years.
Stephen Myers, 50, of Wharfedale, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 306 mg of alcohol in 100 milimitres of blood when the legal limit is 80 mg alcohol. Sentence: 12 month community order with 6 months alcohol treatment and 9 rehabilitation days. Disqualification: 32 months, disqualification reduction: 32 weeks. Fine: £133. Surcharge: £114.
Jade Richardson, 36, Strawberry Road, Retford, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days. Compensation: £135. Fine: £50.
Peter Downs, 51, of Plantation Hill, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £40. Compensation: £9.
David Scotney, 42, of Queen Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 12 month community order with 10 rehabilitation days. Compensation: £15.
Jack Greenhough, 27, of Queen Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Fine: £40. Costs: £44.
Jamie Roe, 30, of no fixed address, Worksop, admitted: harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction. Sentence: 12 month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work. Costs: £85.
Timothy Crossland, 56, of Galway Crescent, Retford, found guilty (proved in absence): drive without due care and attention and fail to stop after a road accident. Sentence: driving record endorsed with 9 penalty points. Fine: £506. Costs: £130. Surcharge: £202.