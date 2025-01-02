More reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Mansfield and Nottingham.

Matthew Walters, 43, of Kent Close, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 128 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Sentence: 8 weeks suspended for 12 months, with 6 months alcohol treatment. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Disqualification period: 30 months, disqualification reduction period: 30 weeks.

Kirk Jones, 48, of Church Street, Langold, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 74 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Sentence: 8 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 6 months alcohol treatment. Fine: 346. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £148. Disqualification period: 19 months, disqualification reduction period: 19 weeks.

Iliuta Buruiana, 35, of Kilton Road, Worksop, admitted: drive without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified. Sentence: 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualification: 6 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Deborah Wheatley, 57, of Springwell Lane, Doncaster, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 90 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Fine: £200. Surcharge: £80. Costs: £85. Disqualification: 23 months; disqualification reduction: 23 weeks.

Nathan Hazard, 38, of Tranker Lane, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, drive without third party insurance and whilst disqualified. Sentence: 12 month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work. Disqualification: 2 years.

Stephen Myers, 50, of Wharfedale, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 306 mg of alcohol in 100 milimitres of blood when the legal limit is 80 mg alcohol. Sentence: 12 month community order with 6 months alcohol treatment and 9 rehabilitation days. Disqualification: 32 months, disqualification reduction: 32 weeks. Fine: £133. Surcharge: £114.

Jade Richardson, 36, Strawberry Road, Retford, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days. Compensation: £135. Fine: £50.

Peter Downs, 51, of Plantation Hill, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £40. Compensation: £9.

David Scotney, 42, of Queen Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 12 month community order with 10 rehabilitation days. Compensation: £15.

Jack Greenhough, 27, of Queen Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Fine: £40. Costs: £44.

Jamie Roe, 30, of no fixed address, Worksop, admitted: harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction. Sentence: 12 month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work. Costs: £85.

Timothy Crossland, 56, of Galway Crescent, Retford, found guilty (proved in absence): drive without due care and attention and fail to stop after a road accident. Sentence: driving record endorsed with 9 penalty points. Fine: £506. Costs: £130. Surcharge: £202.