Leah, age 23, was last seen taking a taxi from Aldwarke Lane in the Rotherham to Meadowhall train station at about 5.37am today (Friday, July 1).

She is believed to have caught a train to Worksop.

She is white and described as about 5ft 2in tall, of slim build, with long, blonde hair.

Officers in Rotherham are becoming increasingly concerned for Leah's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.