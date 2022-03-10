A search has begun for a man from Worksop who has been reported missing from the area.

Nottinghamshire Police is appealing for the public's help to find Lee Ellis and has released a picture of him.

Lee, 42, was reported missing on Wednesday, March 9 in the Worksop.

Lee has been described as 5ft 9inchs tall and of a proportionate build. He has short light brown hair and it is not known what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts is urged to get in touch with police.