Lee Ellis, aged 42, was reported missing from Worksop on Wednesday March 9, with police suggesting he had links to Mansfield.

Nottinghamshire Police has now confirmed he has been located.

The force thanked people for sharing the appeal and giving information about his whereabouts.

Lee Ellis, aged 42, was reported missing from Worksop on March 9.

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need. Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come. Visit chad.co.uk/subscriptions

Lee Ellis, aged 42, was reported missing from Worksop on March 9.