Missing 14-year-old girls from Chesterfield and Creswell could be en route to Manchester

Police are concerned for the welfare of two 14-year-old girls who are missing from their homes in Creswell and Chesterfield.

Charlie Thorpe and Jasmine Henry were last seen in Cavendish Street, Chesterfield at around 6.30pm yesterday evening (Wednesday, July 17).

Have you seen them?

Charlie is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall and of slim build, with shoulder length blonde hair. She may have been wearing school uniform comprising of a black blazer, white shirt, black skirt, tights and black shoes. Charlie could have changed her clothes since.

Jasmine is described as 5ft 6ins tall and of medium build, with long red hair. It is not clear what she was wearing other than white Adidas trainers with dark-coloured stripes. She may also be carrying a large black shoulder bag.

It is thought that the girls may have had the intention to travel to Manchester.

If you have seen Charlie and Jasmine together, or alone, call police on 101 quoting reference number 647 of July 17.