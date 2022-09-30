Metal thefts on the rise across Hucknall, Bulwell and the rest of county amid cost of living squeeze

The AA said metal theft – which includes the theft of valuable car parts – rises when household budgets are squeezed.

Office for National Statistics data shows Nottinghamshire Police recorded 164 metal-theft offences in 2021-22, up from 142 the year before.

Of the thefts last year, 30 were infrastructure-related, which includes the stripping of metal such as roofing lead from buildings, taking electricity or railway cables, or stealing vehicle parts.

It meant there were the equivalent of 1.4 metal thefts per 10,000 people in Nottinghamshire last year, up from 1.2 per 10,000 people the year before.

Advertisement

The remaining 134 were non-infrastructure related, which could involve stealing scrap metal, including war memorial plaques.

Across England and Wales, 30,100 metal theft offences were recorded last year, up from 19,000 a year earlier and the highest number since 2013-14.

Rates of metal theft fell from 2012-13, around the time the Scrap Metal Dealers Act, brought in to crack down on the trade in stolen metal, was introduced.

However, the Local Government Association (LGA) said rates have since risen due to several factors, including a significant increase in metal prices.

Advertisement

Nesil Caliskan, LGA safer and stronger communities board chairman, said: “Metal theft is extremely damaging and costly and has the potential to affect a range of people and businesses.”

Jack Cousens, the AA head of roads policy, said: “When there is a squeeze on household budgets, sadly crimes such as metal and car part theft rise.