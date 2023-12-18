Messaging service launched to help supermarket staff deter festive theft in Bassetlaw
North Notts BID has rolled out the instant messaging service to allow supermarkets to communicate securely with one another via the DISC app - a business crime reporting system available for BID members to report, and be alerted to, local patterns of criminal activity.
This week the BID team visited supermarkets in the district to finish signing up their security teams to the service, meaning that this has now been adopted by all supermarkets in Worksop and Retford.
Following a large razorblade theft at a Retford supermarket by a male who was subsequently detained by store staff in Worksop, North Notts BID identified an urgent need to ensure that supermarkets would be well equipped to deter theft during Christmas and New Year.
Joe Sentance, business engagement lead at North Notts BID, said: “When we attended the latest National Business Crime Conference to keep up to date with the latest crime trends and patterns across the UK, one of the major issues raised was the anticipated surge in seasonal thefts. These include items such as toothbrush heads, razorblades, fragrances, candles, advent calendars and meat, which are reflective of the cost-of-living crisis and therefore makes these particularly profitable to steal.
“We’re pleased to have now rolled out the instant messaging group to all supermarkets in Retford and Worksop, helping to ensure store managers and security teams have a means to instantly share intelligence and receive the knowledge to anticipate theft, so their presence can deter at the door.
“We’re encouraged by the positive feedback the service has already received, with security guards reporting that the messaging group gives them greater awareness than a sole radio network.”
The DISC app was introduced by North Notts BID as part of the North Notts Business Crime Reduction Partnership (NNBCRP), connecting to the National Business Crime Solution to detect regional patterns and provide alerts accordingly.
More than 30,000 logins have been recorded on the DISC app from North Notts BID members in 2023, generating more than 1,300 intelligence alerts.