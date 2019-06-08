Men steal from elderly Langold resident

Two men who forced their way into a Langold home stole from the elderly resident.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and information following the burglary on Knott End in Langold at around 9.50am on June 7.

Knott End in Langold.

A police spokesman said: "Two men have forced entry into a property occupied by an elderly resident and claimed to be custom officers.

"The men have stolen money and jewellery before leaving in a vehicle."

Officers would like to speak to anyone with CCTV footage or dashcam footage in the Langold area at the time, or anyone who saw two men acting suspiciously in the area.

If you do have any information ring 101, quoting incident 205 of 7 June 2019.