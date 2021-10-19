Men steal alcohol and food during robbery in Worksop
Two men have robbed a petrol station in Worksop.
Alcohol and food were taken during the robbery which happened in Gateford Road, just after 6.15am on Monday.
The suspects ran away from the scene towards Babbage Way.
A 30-year-old was arrested soon after on suspicion of robbery.
Police officers have appealed for information which could assist them with their investigation.
Detective Constable David Smith, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is unacceptable that anyone should have to be faced with being threatened whilst simply doing their job.
“The impact of such incidents is something we understand can be profound and varied, and officers worked very quickly to detain a man in connection with this incident.
"We hope this offers the community reassurance that we will always take such reports seriously.
“Enquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 87 of 18 October 2021.”