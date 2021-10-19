Men steal alcohol and food during robbery in Worksop

Alcohol and food were taken during the robbery which happened in Gateford Road, just after 6.15am on Monday.

The suspects ran away from the scene towards Babbage Way.

The robbery took place in Gateford Road, Worksop on Monday morning.

A 30-year-old was arrested soon after on suspicion of robbery.

Police officers have appealed for information which could assist them with their investigation.

Detective Constable David Smith, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is unacceptable that anyone should have to be faced with being threatened whilst simply doing their job.

“The impact of such incidents is something we understand can be profound and varied, and officers worked very quickly to detain a man in connection with this incident.

"We hope this offers the community reassurance that we will always take such reports seriously.