Men released on bail over 'stabbing' in Worksop

Officers were called to Kilton Road at around 7.30pm on Friday May 14 after a man required hospital treatment ‘for injuries consistent with a stabbing’, said Nottinghamshire Police.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Two men arrested over a suspected stabbing in Worksop have been released on bail.

Two men, aged 22 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in connection with the incident and have now been released on bail.

The 20-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs after cannabis was recovered following a search.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While it is obviously concerning for local residents, we do believe that this incident was self-contained and there is no wider risk to the public.

“I am now asking for anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area at the time to get in touch with Nottinghamshire Police as soon as possible.

“Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, could go a long way to helping us understand what happened.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 722 of May 14.