Men caught with Imodium and Victoria Secret underwear after shoplifting frenzy in Worksop town amounting to over £1,000
Two men were caught with a bin bag full of Imodium, carebears and Victoria Secrets underwear after a shoplifting spree in the town centre.
On February 24 (Thursday), officers from Operation Reacher were made aware of two shoplifters in Worksop town centre who had stolen items from a number of shops.
They were seen leaving the area in a silver car and followed through town by town centre CCTV.
The vehicle was stopped by officers a short while after on Blyth Road, heading out of Worksop.
Within the vehicle was a large amount of toiletries mainly including Imodium and Buscopan along with beauty products, air fresheners, chewing gum, Gorilla Glue were found in a bin bag.
A number of Carebear cuddly toys and Victoria Secrets underwear were also found.
A rough estimate of the items showed a value of over £1,000.
Two men aged 41 and 23 from the Doncaster area were arrested on suspicion of shoplifting
A spokesperson of West Bassetlaw Police said on Facebook (Thursday) that the two suspects were “sat in custody with best bowels, pearly white teeth and smelling delightfully of cocoa body butter.”