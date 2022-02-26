On February 24 (Thursday), officers from Operation Reacher were made aware of two shoplifters in Worksop town centre who had stolen items from a number of shops.

They were seen leaving the area in a silver car and followed through town by town centre CCTV.

The vehicle was stopped by officers a short while after on Blyth Road, heading out of Worksop.

The two men were caught with a bag of shoplifted swag containing Gorilla Glue, Carebeard, chewing gum and women's underwear.

Within the vehicle was a large amount of toiletries mainly including Imodium and Buscopan along with beauty products, air fresheners, chewing gum, Gorilla Glue were found in a bin bag.

A number of Carebear cuddly toys and Victoria Secrets underwear were also found.

A rough estimate of the items showed a value of over £1,000.

Two men aged 41 and 23 from the Doncaster area were arrested on suspicion of shoplifting

