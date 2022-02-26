Men caught with Imodium and Victoria Secret underwear after shoplifting frenzy in Worksop town amounting to over £1,000

Two men were caught with a bin bag full of Imodium, carebears and Victoria Secrets underwear after a shoplifting spree in the town centre.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 1:09 pm

On February 24 (Thursday), officers from Operation Reacher were made aware of two shoplifters in Worksop town centre who had stolen items from a number of shops.

They were seen leaving the area in a silver car and followed through town by town centre CCTV.

The vehicle was stopped by officers a short while after on Blyth Road, heading out of Worksop.

The two men were caught with a bag of shoplifted swag containing Gorilla Glue, Carebeard, chewing gum and women's underwear.

Within the vehicle was a large amount of toiletries mainly including Imodium and Buscopan along with beauty products, air fresheners, chewing gum, Gorilla Glue were found in a bin bag.

A number of Carebear cuddly toys and Victoria Secrets underwear were also found.

A rough estimate of the items showed a value of over £1,000.

Two men aged 41 and 23 from the Doncaster area were arrested on suspicion of shoplifting

A number of cuddly Carebears were also seized off the men.

A spokesperson of West Bassetlaw Police said on Facebook (Thursday) that the two suspects were “sat in custody with best bowels, pearly white teeth and smelling delightfully of cocoa body butter.”

Read More

Read More
Man arrested in Worksop after police dog Lola helps team to seize cash and drugs...