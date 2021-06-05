Men arrested after Class A drugs found in Worksop property raid

Officers searched a property in Edinburgh Walk, Worksop, at around 4.40pm on Thursday, June 3 after receiving tip-offs from members of the community.

Inside, police found what is believed to be crack cocaine, a large quantity of cash and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Two men, aged 31 and 26, were then arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and remain in police custody.

District commander for Bassetlaw Inspector Neil Bellamy said: “Illegal drugs cause considerable damage to often vulnerable people.

"They are a blight on our community and we are working every day to address the very reasonable concerns of local residents.

“The good news is that recent increases in officer numbers mean we now have more time to dedicate to intelligence gathering and the kind of proactive police enforcement action seen here.

"So if you are involved in the production or supply of illegal drugs we may know all about you and could pay you a visit in the near future.”

Nottinghamshire Police urged the public to continue informing them of suspicious behaviour.

Inspector Bellamy continued: “I would also like to encourage local residents to keep coming forward and reporting their concerns to us.

"We will listen, we will investigate and we will take action if and when we have sufficient evidence.

“You can contact us by calling 101 or by messaging us on social media.”