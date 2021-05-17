It will be unveiled outside Worksop Library on the 43rd anniversary of PC McDonald’s death.

He had only served in the force for eight months when on May 17, 1978 he was killed with his own truncheon and a brick after chasing a suspected burglar in Worksop.

PC McDonald, was born on March 19 1959 and joined Notts Police in 1976 as a police cadet .

Pc Christopher McDonald, murdered in Worksop aged 19 in 1978.

After his training the Police Constable was posted to police the Worksop area. At that time the police were investigating a series of commercial burglaries committed overnight around Worksop town centre.

PC McDonald, who was from Skegby, was working a night shift in Worksop and was alone on foot patrol when he came across a jewellers shop, in Central Avenue, being burgled. He bravely confronted a gang of offenders who subsequently fled the scene.

He gave chase, running towards the River Ryton and managed to alert other officers over the radio about the crime. The last report PC McDonald made over his radio was at 12.28am and said “I am chasing men over the waste ground...”

His body was later found in the river, 200 yards away from the scene of the crime. A post mortem revealed he had sustained multiple head injuries and had drowned.

Later that same day 20-year-old Peter Albert Loveday was arrested on suspicion of the murder.

Loveday had admitted fighting with the young constable and using his truncheon and a brick to beat him about his head and face.

Loveday then claimed that he left PC McDonald by the side of the river. Pathologists stated that due to the state of his injuries, he would not have been capable of moving.

At the end of the trial in August 1978, Loveday was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

In 1980 PC McDonald was posthumously awarded the Queens Commendation for Bravery.

There is a memorial plaque to PC McDonald, in Bridge Street, in the town centre.