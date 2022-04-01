A woman had finished her food shop and was packing her shopping into the boot of her car when a man grabbed her handbag from her wrist.

She was then pulled to the floor and shouted 'He's nicked my bag. Get him!'

A member of the public witnessed the crime and chased after the thief following the incident in Gateford Road, Worksop, on February 5, 2021.

He managed to return her bag.

A day later, the force received a second report of a robbery in Potter Street, Worksop, with another woman approached from behind.

She was pushed with force and had her satchel pulled so hard that the strap snapped.

Once again, members of the public rallied together to help the woman when they heard her screaming and were able retrieve a handbag a few minutes later in a nearby garden.

Przemyslaw Langowski, 36, of no fixed address, was tracked down by officers after he was identified to live locally to both incidents.

CCTV footage and descriptions of the man matched Langowski's appearance and he was arrested.

He appeared at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday (March 29 2022) for sentencing, having pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery.

Detective Sergeant Ricky Ellis, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We have to praise the brave actions in both incidents by members of the public, who spotted the women distressed and needing assistance.

“Without their help, they wouldn't have got their bags back.

"In both street robberies, Langowski targeted lone women.

"These reported incidents, just a day apart, left the two women extremely shaken up and one had to attend hospital with a wrist injury.

"This is the effect robbery can have on victims and is exactly why our officers work so hard to investigate reports such as this.