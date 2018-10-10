Masked man entered Worksop supermarket with large knife and threatened staff before escaping with cash

A masked man carried out a knifepoint robbery at a Worksop supermarket last night.

The man entered Sainsbury's on Newcastle Avenue where he produced a large knife and demanded the staff to open the tills.

Sainsbury's on Newcastle Avenue, Worksop.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "The man fled the store on foot with a quantity of cash. Staff were left very shaken but no-one was hurt."

The robbery happened just after 10pm.

The offender is white, about 5ft 5ins tall and of average build.

Extra patrols will be carried out in the area.

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 963 of 9 October 2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.