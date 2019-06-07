Mansfield woman left with £50 per month to live on went shoplifting

A Mansfield woman who is left with £50 per month to live on after paying rent and court fines was caught stealing to buy food, a court heard.

Lindsey Bowen stole £68 of meat from Tesco Extra, on June 5, and was detained when she left the store with £170 of razor blades, in a foil-lined bag, the next day.

Prosecutor Daniel Pietryka said she told police she stole the goods to sell them for food.

Probation officer Sarah Todd said Bowen was on a community order, imposed on April 25, for theft, and on post-sentence supervision which will expire in July.

David Grant, mitigating, said: "She has a serious problem with her finances. She needs help rather than anything else.

"Her drugs problem is being handled with methadone."

He said she receives £500 in Universal Credit, and pays £348 per month for a single room in a shared house, and was only left with £50 to live on every month.

Bowen, 39, of Bentinck Street, admitted two counts of theft and one of going equipped for theft, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was given an eight week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, because she had been engaging.

She was ordered to pay £68 compensation to Tesco, which will be added the £548 she owes in court fines.

No costs were awarded because of her means.

