Mansfield woman jailed for thefts

A Mansfield woman with "longstanding drug problems" has been jailed for stealing, a court heard.

Clare Marsh stole beer and meat from the Co-Op, on Southwell Road, on April 23, and two bottles of wine, worth £45, from M&S, on Westgate, on May 30.

Cocaine and heroin were found in her system, but she failed to turn up for a drug assessment on June 10, and missed a court date on July 8.

David Grant, mitigating, said Marsh's life was "a mess" because of her "longstanding drug problems", and she is currently on methadone.

"She wants to remain free of drugs," he said.

Marsh, 39, of Smith Street, admitted the thefts and failing to attend, when she appears at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

She received eight weeks for the thefts, plus two weeks for the bail act offence, because of her record and the fact she was on post-sentence supervision. She must also pay a £115 government surcharge.

