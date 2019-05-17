Mansfield stalking man did not breach bail

A Mansfield man awaiting sentence at the crown court for stalking and harassment did not breach his bail conditions, a court found.

Mark Allen was accused of breaching his bail on May 16, when monitoring equipment recorded him leaving his address for 20 minutes, just after midnight.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett said Allen had been ordered to abide by a 7pm to 7am curfew, before being sentenced on June 3.

Allen, 51, of Linden Street, Mansfield, denied the offence when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

David Grant, mitigating, said Allen contacted the monitoring company after the equipment started buzzing, and was told he was supposed to press a button and hold it down.

Magistrates did not find the breach proved, and reminded him of his bail conditions.

