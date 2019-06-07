Mansfield man shouted abuse at husband after drinking spree

A boozed-up Mansfield man shouted abuse at his husband and then smashed up plant-pots in his garden after a drinking bout, a court heard.

A neighbour heard cries for help and saw Lee Cooper kick his partner of ten-years in the ribs outside their home on Yorke Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, at 8.50pm, on May 4.

He then went into his back garden and swung a wooden object and broke things, said prosecutor Ann Barrett.

Emma Cornell, mitigating, said he couldn't remember what happened and has no reason to think his neighbour would lie.

"Both of them are suspicious that something was put in their drinks," she said. "They don't think they drank enough.

"They are not regular drinkers and only go out drinking once a month.

"There have been no previous problems and this was an isolated incident."

Cooper, 36, admitted using threatening words and behaviour, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £165 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

