Mansfield man's arrest for being on wrong side of the road

A Mansfield man who is banned from the town centre was arrested when he walked on the wrong side of a road, a court heard.

CCTV operators tipped off police when Martin Staniland was spotted on Toothill Lane, on August 15.

Prosecutor Robert Carr told magistrates it was the sixth breach of a criminal behaviour order, imposed on November 9, 2018, after he failed to comply with a community protection order notice nine times between April 4, 2018 and May 8, 2018

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said: "This is very much an accidental breach. He was given a map detailing the area he is excluded from and he has long since lost the map.

"The boundary cuts across Toothill Lane. He can go on half of Toothill Lane, but not the other half. It's not led to any offending."

Staniland, 38, of Argyle Street, admitted the breach when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £80, and ordered to pay a £32 government surcharge, which will be added to the £560 he already owes the court.

For more of the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court, click here.