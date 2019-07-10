Mansfield man hurled brick through girlfriend's window

A Mansfield man who hurled a brick through his partner's window because he was "just p***** off" was told to grow up by a judge.

Gary Chadwick began kicking at the front door of the woman's home on Beechwood Close, Sutton, and shouting for his belongings, on the evening of June 22.

"When she passed his belongings out of the window he began shouting at how disrespectful she was," said prosecutor Ruth Snodin.

He picked up a grey brick and threw it through the window, then threatened to put the door through, and fled before police arrived.

He returned the next day to resume shouting and banging, and was caught after a short chase when police arrived.

In police interview, he said: "I was just p***** off so I threw a brick through the window."

District judge Jonathan Taaffe asked him: "Why did you behave like an idiot?"

Chadwick answered: "I don't drink and I had beer. My girlfriend has been in touch with my mother.

"She probably wants to know how she is going to get compensation for the window, rather than asking you out on a date," said the judge.

Chadwick said: "I am going to cooperate with the probation service. I am nearly 40 and I'm acting like a kid."

Chadwick, 38, of Gladstone Street, admitted criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magisrtates Court, on Wednesday.

He received a two year conditional discharge, and a 12 month restraining order was imposed. He was ordered to pay £400 compensation.

Read more of the latest court cases here.