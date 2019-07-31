Mansfield man faces trial for contacting underage "boy" for sex

A Mansfield man accused of contacting an underage "boy" for sex has been sent to Nottingham Crown Court.

Mark Wells, 24, of New England Way, Pleasley, made no plea to the charge of attempting to obtain sexual gratification by contacting a child under the age of 16, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The court heard his attempts to contact the "boy" are alleged to have taken place on July 25 and 29.

Prosecutor Anna Pritchard made an application to remand him into custody because there were fears for his welfare.

She said the charge has a starting point of 18 months in prison.

Rebecca Williams said Wells, who had no previous convictions, was motivated to engage with the mental health services.

There was no suggestion he would fail to attend court or commit further offences, she said.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Mansfield Magistrates Court, for a pre-trial preparation via videolink, on August 28.

For more of the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court click here.