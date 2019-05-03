Mansfield man faces crown court after fatal traffic accident

A Mansfield man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal road traffic accident.

Andrew Bingley, 59, of Oxton Close, made no plea when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was given unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on May 31.

Ralph Weller, 56, of Sutton, died following a collision between a black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle and a Honda Jazz car on the A617, at the junction of Water Lane, just before 8pm on January 11, 2018.

Mr Weller and a 38-year-old woman were travelling on the motorcycle, and she was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in a critical condition.