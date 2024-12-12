Mansfield man due in court charged with Edwinstowe store break-in
A Mansfield man was due to appear in court today (Thursday) after a break-in at an Edwinstowe convenience store.
Police we were alerted to the break-in at the store on Church Street, at 1.33am on Wednesday morning and arrived at the scene a short time later.
After gaining access to the store, they soon found a suspect inside.
Alcohol, cigarettes and vapes were recovered at the scene.
Kyle Godber, aged 34, of Hickling Court, was subsequently charged with burglary and possessing cannabis.
He was also charged with two counts of theft from a shop relating to incidents in Edwinstowe and Ollerton on July 19 and 30 this year.