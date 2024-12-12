Mansfield man due in court charged with Edwinstowe store break-in

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 12th Dec 2024, 17:16 BST

A Mansfield man was due to appear in court today (Thursday) after a break-in at an Edwinstowe convenience store.

Police we were alerted to the break-in at the store on Church Street, at 1.33am on Wednesday morning and arrived at the scene a short time later.

After gaining access to the store, they soon found a suspect inside.

Alcohol, cigarettes and vapes were recovered at the scene.

Kyle Godber was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Policeplaceholder image
Kyle Godber was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Kyle Godber, aged 34, of Hickling Court, was subsequently charged with burglary and possessing cannabis.

He was also charged with two counts of theft from a shop relating to incidents in Edwinstowe and Ollerton on July 19 and 30 this year.

