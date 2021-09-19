Mansfield driver chased another motorist around car park at night

Alan Ahmed was sitting in a silver Renault Clio parked by a car wash at Victoria Retail Park, in Netherfield, Nottingham, on August 4, at 12.30am.

“He looked drowsy and his head was moving in circles as if he was intoxicated,” a witness said in a statement. “He was swigging from a beer bottle.”

Tony Wilkinson, prosecuting at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, said when the witness asked him if he was all right, Ahmed began talking ‘gibberish#/

The court heard Ahmed said: “You people keep taking our oil. I am from Iraq.”

Suspecting there was going to be a problem, the witness began recording Ahmed on his mobile phone.

The witness said: “Ahmed said our generation was corrupt and he began being racist towards me and hiccoughing.”

Ahmed began hitting his beer bottle on the floor and became angry. He followed the witness, who got back in his car, and continued to shout and be intimidating.

When the witness drove out of the retail park, Ahmed ‘reversed at speed’ and gave chase, nearly hitting the rear of the witness's car.

At one point he estimated Ahmed was driving at a distance of just a metre behind him.

Warrant

The witness said: “He was chasing my vehicle around the car park.

“I believed that if he had caught up with me, he would have hit my car.”

The court heard Ahmed maintained a ‘high speed’ in an incident that lasted 20 minutes. The witness called police and tried to note Ahmed’s registration number.

When police officers arrived, Ahmed tried to run away, but was detained.

A breath test showed he was under the limit, but checks showed he was disqualified from driving for six months in April.

Ahmed, afed 38, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, denied driving while disqualified and using threatening behaviour with the intent to cause fear of unlawful violence, at a previous hearing.

But he failed to attend a trial on Friday and was convicted in his absence. Sentencing was adjourned and a warrant for his arrest was issued.