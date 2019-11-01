Mansfield boozer vandalised market stalls

A Mansfield man who scrawled graffiti on market stalls with a black marker pen has a "long-standing" drink problem, a court heard

Christopher Harris and another man were recorded on CCTV vandalising the wooden boards on the town market place, on March 17.

£180 of damage was caused to the council-owned, said prosecutor Neil Hollett, but there was "no satisfactory explanation for the delay" in bringing the case to court.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said Harris has a long-standing problem with alcohol and the stalls had already been written on.

"The only explanation he could give was he was drunk," she said. "Since then he has been jailed twice.

"He recently came out of prison and made an applicaiton for Universal Credit.

"Almost all the offences on his record are related to alcohol."

The court heard his co-accused was jailed for one week as part of a series of convictions.

Harris, 33, of Farmilo Crescent, admitted criminal damage, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was ordered to pay £90 compensation, which will be added to the £1,760 which he already owes to the court.

