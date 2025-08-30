Man who racially abused council worker banned from Worksop town centre

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 30th Aug 2025, 10:28 BST
A man who verbally and racially abused Bassetlaw District Council safer street wardens and engaged in anti-social behaviour in Worksop has been banned from a huge area of the town centre.

An ASB Injunction Order was secured at Mansfield Magistrates Court against Martin Heath, of no fixed abode on 31st July 2025.

The injunction means Heath is only allowed in the town centre to attend the council offices and his GP for pre-arranged appointments and must have proof of his appointment with him.

Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods said: “Behaviour like this towards council staff, alongside ASB in our town centres will not be tolerated.

An ASB Injunction Order was secured at Mansfield Magistrates Court against Martin Heathplaceholder image
“Our Safer Street Wardens carry out an important job that benefits everyone who either visits or works in our town centre. They should not be subjected to any form of abuse, and we hope this sends a strong message and provides reassurance to everyone who visits Worksop.”

Footage from body cameras worn by the Street Wardens, dating back to January 2025, was presented to the court. This showed Heath had used foul language, refused to stop drinking alcohol in the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) area, and threatened he knew where one of the wardens lived.

The order will remain in force until 30th July 2027, and Heath can be arrested should he breach this. Heath was also ordered to pay costs of £1,937.

