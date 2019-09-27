Man who died after car crashed into Nottinghamshire tree named

A passenger who died after a car crashed into a tree in Nottinghamshire has been named by police.

James Jennings, 28, from Owston Ferry in North Lincolnshire was in the car which collided with a tree on Stockwith Road in Walkeringham on Wednesday.

The driver and passenger of the car were taken to hospital with injuries.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: "The male driver, 20, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remains in police custody."

Anyone who witnessed the single vehicle collision, has any information that could aid officers in their investigation, or has any dashcam footage, should call 101 and quote incident number 1018 of 25 September 2019.