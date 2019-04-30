Man to appear in court after Misterton car key burglary

A man is due to appear in court charged in connection with a car key burglary in Misterton.

Rian Thomas, 24, of Queensway, Scunthorpe, is set to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, April 30 2019) charged with burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

A 23-year-old woman appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday, April 29) charged with one count of burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation.

Holly Ryan, of Derwent Road, Scunthorpe, was granted conditional bail to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on June 21 2019.

The charges relate to reports of a burglary at a house in Debdhill Road, Misterton, between February 23 and 24 2019.

