Man threatened to torch ex's car after stealing it from outside Bassetlaw pub

A man who threatened to set his ex-partner's car on fire shortly after stealing it from outside a Bassetlaw pub later couldn’t “understand why she was being like that,” a court has heard.

Matthew Fagan was sitting in the woman’s Vauxhall Corsa and beeping the horn when she came out of the Brick and Tile, in Retford, at 11pm, on August 30, last year, said Donna Fawcett, prosecuting.

She ran to her car and drove off, but returned later fearing he would attack her friend.

Fagan reached into the Corsa and snatched the keys, and when she tried to retrieve them he overpowered her, before getting in car and driving off.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Fagan phoned to say: “If you’re not here in five minutes I am going to burn your car down. I am going to come to your house and sort your mate out.

"Ring me back. I don’t understand why you are being like this. It’s not funny.”

The £1,400 Corsa was later found iso badly damaged it was written off by the insurance company and she lost the £250 excess.

When she had previously tried to end their six-month relationship, he pressurised her to return, Nottingham Magistrates Court was told. On that night he became aggressive after they went out for drinks.

Over the next two months Fagan bombarded her with more than 200 voicemails, which he later denied leaving.

She was so scared she was forced to leave her home and live in various hotels, she said. She worries about seeing him and fears she “will never be the same again.”

The court heard Fagan, aged 30, was banned for drink-driving and vehicle-taking in 2021, and has a previous conviction for assaulting a woman from 2015.

Jessica Skelton, mitigating, said he deserved credit for his guilty pleas and is now undergoing rehabilitation in a Christian hostel in Derbyshire, where he receives “a lot of support,” until June 2026.

Fagan, formerly of Rumbold Street, Lincoln, admitted taking without the owner's consent and harassment without violence on June 6.

District Judge Gillian Young sentenced him to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered £250 compensation.

He was banned for 18 months and a three-year restraining order was imposed.